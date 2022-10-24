Monday Forecast: Lots of clouds to start the week but not much of a rain chance

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We start the week a little above average with a cooldown this weekend

Monday: Mostly Cloudy for RVA but areas on the Western side of our viewing area will get a little sun. Cloudy all day along the bay. High: 71

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and warm. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid-70s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. An isolated shower is possible in the afternoon. Any rain will be spotty and light. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Lows in the mid-50s, high around 70

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in low 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the low-60s.

Sunday: Increasing Clouds with late showers possible. Highs in mid 60s. Rain chance 30%

Halloween Monday: Scattered showers, mainly in the morning. Can’t rule out some trick-or-treat rain. High around 70°, Rain chance 50%

