Mechanicsville man facing multiple child pornography charges

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Mechanicsville man last Thursday on multiple counts of child pornography possession and distribution.

On Thursday, Oct. 20, deputies acted on a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and conducted a search on a home in the 6000 block of Turnage Lane.

Please see the attached #MediaRelease regarding arrests made for Possession & Distribution of Child Pornography. Benjamin T. Tuomey, 22, of Mechanicsville, is currently being held without bond at PRJ. pic.twitter.com/Mrr0qYZsH8 — Hanover Sheriff (@HanoverSheriff) October 24, 2022

After investigating and collecting evidence, police arrested 22-year-old Benjamin T. Tuomey of Mechanicsville was arrested and charged him with at least 15 counts of child pornography possession and one felony count of distribution of child pornography.

Tuomey was taken to Pamunkey Regional Jail where he is being held without bond.

Anyone with any more information about this case can call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.