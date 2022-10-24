Healthcare Pros
Mechanicsville man facing multiple child pornography charges

22-year-old Benjamin T. Tuomey was arrested on Oct. 20. He is currently in Pamunkey Regional...
22-year-old Benjamin T. Tuomey was arrested on Oct. 20. He is currently in Pamunkey Regional Jail being held without bond.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Mechanicsville man last Thursday on multiple counts of child pornography possession and distribution.

On Thursday, Oct. 20, deputies acted on a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and conducted a search on a home in the 6000 block of Turnage Lane.

After investigating and collecting evidence, police arrested 22-year-old Benjamin T. Tuomey of Mechanicsville was arrested and charged him with at least 15 counts of child pornography possession and one felony count of distribution of child pornography.

Tuomey was taken to Pamunkey Regional Jail where he is being held without bond.

Anyone with any more information about this case can call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

