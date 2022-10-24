Man hospitalized after shooting in Richmond’s southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A man is currently in the hospital after being allegedly shot by a woman in Richmond’s southside early Monday morning.

On Oct. 24, around 12:56 a.m., officers were called to the 3500 block of Woodmere Drive for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A woman was arrested at the scene, and detectives are not looking for any other suspects.

This investigation is still ongoing.

