Man hospitalized after shooting in Richmond’s southside
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A man is currently in the hospital after being allegedly shot by a woman in Richmond’s southside early Monday morning.
On Oct. 24, around 12:56 a.m., officers were called to the 3500 block of Woodmere Drive for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A woman was arrested at the scene, and detectives are not looking for any other suspects.
This investigation is still ongoing.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.