Experts weigh in on temporary stay placed on student loan forgiveness plan

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As millions of people across the United States submit their applications for the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness program, a temporary hold has been placed on the plan following a Republican-led legal challenge of the policy.

The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals issued the temporary stay on Friday after nearly 22 million people turned in their debt relief applications.

Under the plan announced by the Biden administration, $10,000 of federal student debt would be forgiven to those who make less than $125,000 per year and $20,000 would be cancelled for Pell Grant recipients.

The decision comes as the loan forgiveness plan faces mixed reviews from those who support and oppose the plan.

Visnja Vrljic, who graduated from VCU in 2021, applied for the student loan forgiveness program last week.

“It would’ve helped me greatly,” Vrljic said. “I would’ve had about $20,000 of my debt taken off, which would’ve left me with $20,000 and I would’ve been able to go back to grad school.”

Vrljic said she was disappointed to hear the federal appeals court decision made on Friday about putting a temporary stay on the program.

“I was pretty upset,” she said.

As some say this program will provide relief for the debt many students are facing, others argue this will come at the expense of taxpayers.

“It seems profoundly unfair after the fact to forgive some group of people,” said Larry Salzman from the Pacific Legal Foundation during an interview with NBC News. “The tax bill will end up going right on the shoulders of those people who have already either not taken out any debt or paid off their debt.”

Dr. John Aughenbaugh, political science professor at Virginia Commonwealth University, said this appeals case will center around whether the states that challenged this plan have standing.

“This particular deal is all about whether or not the states, who have challenged the loan forgiveness program, actually have what is known as standing,” said Dr. Aughenbaugh. “Standing is a legal concept that basically forces a state, a corporation or individual to show to a court that the policy actually injures them and that the court can redress or address the harm caused.”

NBC12 Legal Analyst Steve Benjamin said the temporary stay placed on the loan forgiveness plan has “no reflection of the merits of the lawsuit.”

“There’s no indication from the stay whether the appellate court agrees with the dismissal or not,” said Benjamin.

Benjamin also adds this temporary stay is part of the process until a decision on the appeal is made.

“We reasonably could hear later this week whether this temporary stay will be extended,” Benjamin said.

As this appeal goes through a court battle, the Biden administration is still encouraging people to apply for student loan forgiveness online. The states who challenged this policy are expected to reply to President Biden’s response to their court order on Tuesday.

