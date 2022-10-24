Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Decision 2022: How top surrogates for each party are revving up Virginia voters

With the maps redrawn, voters all across Virginia will, at the very least, cast a ballot in a...
With the maps redrawn, voters all across Virginia will, at the very least, cast a ballot in a congressional race.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By Henry Graff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With the maps redrawn, voters all across the state will, at the very least, cast a ballot in a congressional race. Virginia has 11 of them, with several that could be quite competitive.

“We can deliver. This is a time where voters are going to remember what we did last year,” said Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Youngkin, who defied polls last year to become governor, is lending his star power to fellow Republicans across the commonwealth.

NBC12 caught up with him on the campaign trail in northern Virginia, as he and other big names in the party revved up the crowd, hoping they show up to the polls and vote.

> Decision 2022: Everything you need to know about this year’s election

“What we’re seeing right now is the stretch run where the republicans standing for those kitchen table issues that voters are most worried about: inflation, the cost of living, education, crime,” said Youngkin.

Polls show inflation and the economy are at the top of voters’ minds, but Virginia Democrats say it’s not the only concern.

“Women’s reproductive freedom, the economy =- you know inflation is a challenge but we’ve also added 10 million jobs so what do we do to make sure we continue growth and deal with inflation? All these issues are on the ballot,” said Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia.

Kaine is also on the campaign trail with fellow Democrats looking to retain control of the house. NBC12 caught up with him while he was early voting in Richmond.

“It may come down to just a very few votes - you know one or two votes a precinct can determine the outcome,” said Kaine.

This week on NBC12 News at 6, we’ll hear from the candidates in the First, Fourth, Fifth and Seventh congressional.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia officials said a lawn worker drowned after he fell into a home pool while wearing a...
Lawn worker falls into pool, drowns while weighed down with equipment
Mini Greek festival will feature signature dishes of Pastichio, Moussaka, Chicken and Pork...
Mini Greek festival returns to Richmond
FILE - U.S. Army officials say the FBI and other law enforcement agencies responded to a base...
FBI: Person in custody after ‘barricade situation’ at base
Shooting on the 5700 block of Thorndale Avenue leaves one dead.
One man dead in Southside shooting
Tamel Durant
Richmond 17-year-old identified in Fairfield Court murder

Latest News

Virginia's Governor is calling for education reforms following a dismal report card from The...
Youngkin calls for education system reform following ‘dismal’ report card
The 2022 mid-term elections are right around the corner, and before you go to the polls, here...
Decision 2022: Everything you need to know about this year’s election
Abortion opponents launched the "Life Defense Fund" with the hopes of defeating an effort by...
Abortion opponents officially launch "Life Defense Fund"
Republican Kristi Noem's campaign took to social media to draw attention to remarks made by her...
Noem, Smith spar over taxes