Decision 2022: How top surrogates for each party are revving up Virginia voters

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With the maps redrawn, voters all across the state will, at the very least, cast a ballot in a congressional race. Virginia has 11 of them, with several that could be quite competitive.

“We can deliver. This is a time where voters are going to remember what we did last year,” said Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Youngkin, who defied polls last year to become governor, is lending his star power to fellow Republicans across the commonwealth.

NBC12 caught up with him on the campaign trail in northern Virginia, as he and other big names in the party revved up the crowd, hoping they show up to the polls and vote.

“What we’re seeing right now is the stretch run where the republicans standing for those kitchen table issues that voters are most worried about: inflation, the cost of living, education, crime,” said Youngkin.

Polls show inflation and the economy are at the top of voters’ minds, but Virginia Democrats say it’s not the only concern.

“Women’s reproductive freedom, the economy =- you know inflation is a challenge but we’ve also added 10 million jobs so what do we do to make sure we continue growth and deal with inflation? All these issues are on the ballot,” said Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia.

Kaine is also on the campaign trail with fellow Democrats looking to retain control of the house. NBC12 caught up with him while he was early voting in Richmond.

“It may come down to just a very few votes - you know one or two votes a precinct can determine the outcome,” said Kaine.

This week on NBC12 News at 6, we’ll hear from the candidates in the First, Fourth, Fifth and Seventh congressional.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.