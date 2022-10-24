City Point 5K and kids fun run happening in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell invites you to enjoy breathtaking views of the Appomattox River while exploring downtown Hopewell at the City Point 5k, Kids Fun Run. Participation from runners, joggers and walkers from all across central Virginia are welcome.

The event will take place Saturday, Oct 29 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. at 100 W City Point Rd. Participants are encouraged to register and pick up their packets early on Friday, October 28th.

Multiple road closures will be in place during the event starting at 6 a.m. affecting Hopewell’s downtown, the City Point neighborhood and thru traffic on Randolph Road near the Beacon Theatre. Additional closures will impact parts of City Point along Appomattox Street, Cedar Lane, and connecting neighborhood streets.

Motorists are asked to plan accordingly, expect travel delays and follow all road closures to ensure the safety of race participants.

For more information or to register click here.

