Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

City Point 5K and kids fun run happening in Hopewell

Halloween costumes are encouraged!
Road closures will impact local traffic and may cause delays.
Road closures will impact local traffic and may cause delays.(City of Hopewell)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell invites you to enjoy breathtaking views of the Appomattox River while exploring downtown Hopewell at the City Point 5k, Kids Fun Run. Participation from runners, joggers and walkers from all across central Virginia are welcome.

The event will take place Saturday, Oct 29 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. at 100 W City Point Rd. Participants are encouraged to register and pick up their packets early on Friday, October 28th.

Multiple road closures will be in place during the event starting at 6 a.m. affecting Hopewell’s downtown, the City Point neighborhood and thru traffic on Randolph Road near the Beacon Theatre. Additional closures will impact parts of City Point along Appomattox Street, Cedar Lane, and connecting neighborhood streets.

Motorists are asked to plan accordingly, expect travel delays and follow all road closures to ensure the safety of race participants.

For more information or to register click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia officials said a lawn worker drowned after he fell into a home pool while wearing a...
Lawn worker falls into pool, drowns while weighed down with equipment
Mini Greek festival will feature signature dishes of Pastichio, Moussaka, Chicken and Pork...
Mini Greek festival returns to Richmond
The scene near the St. Louis school where a fatal shooting occurred on Monday.
2 killed in shooting at high school in Missouri; suspect dead
Tamel Durant
Richmond 17-year-old identified in Fairfield Court murder
FILE - U.S. Army officials say the FBI and other law enforcement agencies responded to a base...
FBI: Person in custody after ‘barricade situation’ at base

Latest News

Registration open for Virginia brain tumor walk/race in November
Registration open for Virginia brain tumor walk/race in November
The Big Pig Project Friday 6 p.m.-10 p.m. at Supper Restaurant
The campaign runs through Oct. 31.
Children’s Hospital of Richmond’s annual Halloween fundraiser aims to support children
Richmond Restaurant Week has had a lifelong commitment to donating a portion of every meal...
Dine to make a difference for Richmond Restaurant Week