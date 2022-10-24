Children’s Hospital of Richmond’s annual Halloween fundraiser aims to support children

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An annual fundraiser aimed at making a child’s hospital experience less scary returns.

In partnership with Spirit Halloween, the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU started its 2022 Spirit of Children campaign that supports child life programs in pediatric hospitals.

Last year, child life at CHoR received $178,000, the highest annual donation from the Spirit of Children campaign at CHoR since it started in 2010. The campaign has donated more than $873,000 to date.

The partnership is expected to reach $1 million in lifetime giving this year.

Now through October 31, customers can use promo code DONATE22 when making purchases online to receive 10% off their order and have an additional 10% donated to CHoR.

