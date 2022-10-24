Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Buchanan County man arrested for death of pregnant girlfriend

Dustin Barret Owens mugshot
Dustin Barret Owens mugshot(Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Buchanan County man has been arrested for the death of his girlfriend.

Dustin Barret Owens, 38 of Vansant, was arrested Sunday after a first-degree murder warrant was issued for the death of Amber Dawn Compton, 35, also of Vansant.

Saturday, October 22, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was called regarding a missing woman. During the investigation into the disappearance, deputies found her body at her home on Sunset Hollow Road that night. She had been shot multiple times, according to the sheriff’s office, and was about seven months pregnant.

Owens was found at his home on Deer Trail Drive in Vansant and arrested early Sunday. He is being held without bond at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority Haysi facility.

The suspect and victim worked at the VA Department of Corrections Keen Mountain Facility.

The sheriff’s office says further criminal charges are expected.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Feagin (also goes by aliases Michael Lee Malone or Christopher Feagih) is 5'9"...
Virginia State Police searching for man who escaped psychiatric hospital
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67
The scene near the St. Louis school where a fatal shooting occurred on Monday.
2 killed in shooting at high school in Missouri; suspect dead
22-year-old Benjamin T. Tuomey was arrested on Oct. 20. He is currently in Pamunkey Regional...
Mechanicsville man facing multiple child pornography charges
Officers were called to the 2000 block of E Washington St.
Woman dead following weekend shooting in Petersburg

Latest News

Mike Ortmeier with 20-lb bags of seed he collected for the Virginia Department of Forestry.
One man has collected more than 8,000 pounds of acorns for Virginia
A man is in the hospital fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times in Henrico...
News to Know for Oct. 25: 7 schools receive bomb threats; Virginia student test scores drop; Man escapes Williamsburg hospital
Bomb threats forced students at seven schools in the Hampton Roads area to evacuate Monday.
7 schools receive bomb threats in Hampton Roads
The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in a neighborhood near Hungary and Springfield Roads.
Man shot multiple times in Henrico neighborhood
Man shot multiple times in Henrico neighborhood
Man shot multiple times in Henrico neighborhood