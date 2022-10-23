Healthcare Pros
Sunday Forecast: Showers possible today before a dry and warm workweek

A few light showers are possible during the morning and afternoon Sunday, especially east of I-95
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 4:54 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Any rain we see today will be mainly light. The coastal low pressure departs to our north leaving us with above-normal temperatures and leftover cloud cover through the workweek.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cooler. A few morning and afternoon showers are possible, especially east of I-95. Highs in the low to mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Monday: Partly sunny and mild. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly to partly sunny and warm. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid-70s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the low 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the low to mid-70s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-50s, highs near 70.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the mid-60s.

