Sunday Forecast: Showers possible today before a dry and warm workweek

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Any rain we see today will be mainly light. The coastal low pressure departs to our north leaving us with above-normal temperatures and leftover cloud cover through the workweek.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cooler. A few morning and afternoon showers are possible, especially east of I-95. Highs in the low to mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Monday: Partly sunny and mild. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly to partly sunny and warm. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid-70s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the low 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the low to mid-70s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-50s, highs near 70.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the mid-60s.

