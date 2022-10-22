Healthcare Pros
Weekend Forecast: Dry Saturday, rain possible Sunday

A few light showers are possible throughout the day Sunday, mainly east of I-95
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 4:53 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a sunny Saturday, clouds will increase tonight ahead of our next chance for rain. Warmer temperatures are expected for the upcoming workweek.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Clouds increase late in the day and overnight. Highs near 70.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cooler. A few showers are possible, mainly east of I-95 courtesy of an offshore low-pressure system. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low to mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Monday: Becoming mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid-70s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the low to mid-70s,

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 70s.

