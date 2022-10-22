Thirsty Thief: Police looking for man who robbed store near VCU

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are looking for a man who robbed a store off West Grace St. last week, and before leaving, the suspect took a few drinks with him.

“I was thinking, god, I hope I don’t get shot,” Joshua Clinton, who works at the Drip and Vape just an intersection away from VCU, said.

Clinton said he was getting ready to close up the store last Wednesday when a man walked in with what appeared to be a gun in his pocket.

The man demanded Clinton empty the store’s register and then told him to sit behind the counter.

“Yeah, I was kind of freaked out, but I managed to keep a cool head,” Clinton said. “I was like, okay, just give him the money, get behind the shelf, he’ll leave eventually, and then you can call the cops.”

Before the man left with more than $60, he decided he was thirsty and grabbed two Sunny D’s out of the store’s refrigerator.

Thankfully Clinton was unharmed, but for a business open late at night, this event is having the owners rethink a few things.

“In the middle of the night, like that’s our whole thing being open late, so the fact that we’re getting targeted when no other business is open is very concerning,” Tyrus Ford, one of the store owners, said.

Ford said she believes this is the same man who robbed another store nearby twice already, and until he’s caught, they’re no longer having employees work late at night.

“I refuse to risk the safety of my employees just because some random man decides he needed some Sunny D’s in the middle of the night,” Ford said.

Police are investigating, and Ford said they have increased patrols around the store in case the criminal has that thirst to rob again.

Until the man is caught, Ford asks the community for its help.

“If they see him around, just please report it because otherwise, he’s not going to get caught,” Ford said. “He’s been able to avoid them this long, and it’s been a week.”

Police ask if you know anything to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.