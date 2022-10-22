Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Plane crashes into New Hampshire building; all on board die

Crews responded to the scene where a single-engine plane crashed into a building, resulting in a fire and the death of those on board the plane. (WCVB)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEENE, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane crashed into a building in New Hampshire, killing the two people on board and sparking a large fire on the ground.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that a single-engine Beechcraft Sierra aircraft crashed into a building north of Keene Dillant-Hopkins Airport on Friday.

City officials said on their Facebook page that no one was injured in the building but that “those on the plane have perished.”

The crash sparked a fire at the building near Hope Chapel.

Keene Mayor George Hansel says the two people who died have not been identified.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ramil Coley-Pettiford (left), Savonne Henderson (middle) and Mitchell Hudson, Jr. (right) were...
5 arrested, charged in connection to murder of Richmond 15-year-old
Virginia State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are assisting in the...
Skeletal remains found in Hopewell
Dorothy Clements, 30, has been charged with felony murder and child neglect after her...
Virginia mom charged with murder after 4-year-old eats THC gummies
Tamel Durant
Richmond 17-year-old identified in Fairfield Court murder
Tommy's Express is offering a haunted car was at its three locations in Richmond.
Haunted car wash coming to Richmond starting Oct. 21

Latest News

During a pre-game performance, a skydiver was injured and died from his injuries, according to...
Skydiver dies during pregame show at high school football game
FILE - American mezzo-soprano Joanna Simon leaves St. Bartholomew's Church in New York,...
Joanna Simon, acclaimed singer, TV correspondent, dies at 85
Veterans’ organizations throughout Chesterfield and surrounding counties have been invited to...
Chesterfield County celebrates Veterans Day
A Tennessee fan says the Vols victory over Alabama caused her to go into labor.
Tennessee fan says win over Alabama caused her to go into labor