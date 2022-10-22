Petersburg Fire and Virginia Red Cross volunteers install smoke alarms in people’s homes

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -“Sound the alarm” is a nationwide initiative through American Red Cross. It’s a collaborative program with local fire departments to identify neighborhoods that tend to have more house fires. Firefighters and Red Cross volunteers will go out in the communities, knock on doors, and ask people if they need a smoke alarm installed in their home. Crews installed 32 alarms in people’s homes during an event in Petersburg on Saturday.

The importance of working smoke alarms and other detectors is something Petersburg Fire Chief Tina Watkins knows all too well. She lost her grandmother to carbon monoxide poisoning who didn’t have a CO2 detector in her home.

“We want it to be a form of partnership because we don’t want to come into a community of need where we could’ve prevented someone dying in the event of a fire,” Watkins said about the event.

The smoke alarm install event on Saturday comes as Virginia Red Cross and firefighters across the commonwealth have responded to over two dozen fires across the state during the month of October. That number is expected to rise as we head into the colder months and more people start turning on their heaters which is a common cause of house fires.

“Just today they went into the home of somebody that had many kids and no smoke alarm and we’d much rather be there visiting today than after the fact,” explained Christy Carneal who works for Virginia Red Cross.

The program is also a way for crews to give people live-saving information, even tips for how to use your phone as a tool if your lose your home to a fire.

“I showed a homeowner today put your prescriptions in there all your legal documents for your home put that in there that way if that stuff gets destroyed you have it,” Watkins stated.

If you need a smoke alarm installed in your home, Virginia Red Cross has an online form where you can request the installation service.

