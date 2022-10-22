Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

One man dead in Southside shooting

Shooting on the 5700 block of Thorndale Avenue leaves one dead.
Shooting on the 5700 block of Thorndale Avenue leaves one dead.(WABI)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police were called to the city’s southside following reports of a shooting.

Officers arrived at the 5700 block of Thorndale Avenue around 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was transported to a near hospital where he later died.

Detectives are no longer searching for a suspect however anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780 -1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ramil Coley-Pettiford (left), Savonne Henderson (middle) and Mitchell Hudson, Jr. (right) were...
5 arrested, charged in connection to murder of Richmond 15-year-old
Virginia State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are assisting in the...
Skeletal remains found in Hopewell
Dorothy Clements, 30, has been charged with felony murder and child neglect after her...
Virginia mom charged with murder after 4-year-old eats THC gummies
Tommy's Express is offering a haunted car was at its three locations in Richmond.
Haunted car wash coming to Richmond starting Oct. 21
Tamel Durant
Richmond 17-year-old identified in Fairfield Court murder

Latest News

The man threatened Clinton with a gun in his pocket and demanded he open the stores register.
Thirsty Thief: Police looking for man who robbed store near VCU
Richmond Police are looking for a man who robbed a store off West Grace St. last week, and...
Thirsty Thief: Police looking for man who robbed store near VCU
The teen’s body was found dead in Fairfield Court on Wednesday afternoon
Teen identified in Fairfield Court murder
Jey Bryant, a senior at Dinwiddie High, is still recovering from his injuries at VCU Medical...
Community rallies around teen hurt in classroom explosion