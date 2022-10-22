One man dead in Southside shooting
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police were called to the city’s southside following reports of a shooting.
Officers arrived at the 5700 block of Thorndale Avenue around 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was transported to a near hospital where he later died.
Detectives are no longer searching for a suspect however anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780 -1000.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.