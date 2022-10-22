One man dead in Southside shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police were called to the city’s southside following reports of a shooting.

Officers arrived at the 5700 block of Thorndale Avenue around 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was transported to a near hospital where he later died.

Detectives are no longer searching for a suspect however anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780 -1000.

