Mini Greek festival returns to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Originally known as the “Richmond Grecian Festival,” the Mini Greek festival began as a two-day fundraising event for the Richmond children’s hospital. Since then the event has gained much popularity in the community and has introduced many people to Greek food and culture.

Presented by Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, the Mini Greek festival will return to Richmond from Thursday, November 10 to Saturday, November 12 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The three-day event will feature signature food dishes, live music, and dancing.

The festival will be held at 30 Malvern Avenue near the corner of Grove and Malvern. The event is free and open to the public however pets and outside food or drinks are prohibited.

To look at the menu or for more information about the event click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.