Chesterfield man charged with murder of Richmond man

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police have arrested a Chesterfield man in connection to a shooting on the city’s southside last Friday.

Officers arrived at the 5700 block of Thorndale Avenue around 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, to find Davon Twitty, 31, of Richmond suffering from a gunshot wound. Twitty was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Charles Vick, IV, 28, of Chesterfield, was charged with Twitty’s murder, using a gun to commit a felony and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804)-780-1000.

