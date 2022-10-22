Chesterfield County celebrates Veterans Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Veterans who have fought so hard for our country are being honored at the annual Chesterfield county veterans day ceremony. People from all walks of life are invited to come and pay respect to our veterans.

Representatives of veterans’ organizations throughout Chesterfield and surrounding counties will be there to lay wreaths along the Veterans Memorial Wall.

Musical salutes to honor our veterans will come from Thomas Dale High School Band, Thomas Dale High School Choir and St. Augustine’s Catholic Church Choir.

Major General Craig Crenshaw who is the Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs will be there to represent Governor Glenn Youngkin and offer greetings.

USN veteran and chairman of Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors Chis Winslow will provide remarks to all veterans and guests.

The event will be held on November 11 at 2 p.m. at the Chesterfield County Historic 1917 Courthouse Green, located at 10011 Iron Bridge Road

