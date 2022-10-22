Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Chesterfield County celebrates Veterans Day

Veterans’ organizations throughout Chesterfield and surrounding counties have been invited to...
Veterans’ organizations throughout Chesterfield and surrounding counties have been invited to lay wreaths along the Veterans Memorial Wall(Pixabay)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Veterans who have fought so hard for our country are being honored at the annual Chesterfield county veterans day ceremony. People from all walks of life are invited to come and pay respect to our veterans.

Representatives of veterans’ organizations throughout Chesterfield and surrounding counties will be there to lay wreaths along the Veterans Memorial Wall.

Musical salutes to honor our veterans will come from Thomas Dale High School Band, Thomas Dale High School Choir and St. Augustine’s Catholic Church Choir.

Major General Craig Crenshaw who is the Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs will be there to represent Governor Glenn Youngkin and offer greetings.

USN veteran and chairman of Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors Chis Winslow will provide remarks to all veterans and guests.

The event will be held on November 11 at 2 p.m. at the Chesterfield County Historic 1917 Courthouse Green, located at 10011 Iron Bridge Road

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ramil Coley-Pettiford (left), Savonne Henderson (middle) and Mitchell Hudson, Jr. (right) were...
5 arrested, charged in connection to murder of Richmond 15-year-old
Virginia State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are assisting in the...
Skeletal remains found in Hopewell
Dorothy Clements, 30, has been charged with felony murder and child neglect after her...
Virginia mom charged with murder after 4-year-old eats THC gummies
Tamel Durant
Richmond 17-year-old identified in Fairfield Court murder
Tommy's Express is offering a haunted car was at its three locations in Richmond.
Haunted car wash coming to Richmond starting Oct. 21

Latest News

Shooting on the 5700 block of Thorndale Avenue leaves one dead.
One man dead in Southside shooting
The man threatened Clinton with a gun in his pocket and demanded he open the stores register.
Thirsty Thief: Police looking for man who robbed store near VCU
Richmond Police are looking for a man who robbed a store off West Grace St. last week, and...
Thirsty Thief: Police looking for man who robbed store near VCU
The teen’s body was found dead in Fairfield Court on Wednesday afternoon
Teen identified in Fairfield Court murder