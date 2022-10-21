Youngkin announces restoration of rights for 800-plus formerly incarcerated Virginians

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Governor Team Release) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Friday the civil rights of more than 800 formerly incarcerated Virginians have been restored.

The governor’s team says rights were restored for approved individuals last week to ensure those who are interested in voting in the November 8 election could register to do so before Monday’s registration deadline.

“Second chances are essential to ensuring Virginians who have made mistakes are able to move forward toward a successful future. I am proud of the efforts made by these formerly incarcerated Virginians to regain their civil rights,” said Governor Youngkin. “I applaud those who have committed to starting fresh with renewed values and a will to positively contribute to our society.”

“Civil rights are fundamental to active participation in one’s government,” said Secretary Kay Coles James. “Governor Youngkin strongly believes in the grace of second chances, and our team has given personal consideration to each approved candidate. We are committed to continuing our strong efforts for the fair consideration of all applicants.”

The administration says its restoring rights on an ongoing basis. Those interested in learning more information or would like to apply to have their rights restored can do so by visiting restore.virginia.gov.

Applicants waiting for rights to be restored may check the status of their application online.

