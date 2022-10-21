RRHA says over 400 families affected by state rent relief program ending

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Rent Relief Program no longer has any funds, and as of last Friday, the state says all funding available for rental assistance is now gone.

Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority estimate more than 400 families are affected because they had incomplete applications pending. RRHA says of all the families that owe a balance right now, only 49 are on repayment agreements.

“They really do want everyone to get on a payment plan, so if you are part of those families who have pending status, it’s imperative you contact the property manager,” said Ann-Frances Lambert with the Richmond City Council.

RRHA wants those families to get on a repayment plan.

“Now there’s no payment at all, so we’re inevitably going to see more people evicted,” said Kateland Woodcock, a Justice Center Staff Attorney.

The rental assistance program started in June 2020 and stopped taking applications in May of this year. It provided financial assistance for rent payments to struggling families.

“I think it’s really imperative for us to start looking at root causes and how we address this instead of just asking for more rent diversion programs. How do we create more affordable housing in the Richmond region,” said Duron Chavis, Maggie Walker Community Land Trust Board Member.

Since its inception, the rent relief program has shelled out almost one billion dollars to people in Virginia. The one-time money for the program came from various federal sources, including the CARES Act.

“There are some other resources out there, but they have much more, a lot more limitations than the rent relief program did,” said Woodcock.

RHHA also says that even with all those rent relief funds that have come in its outstanding rental balance, it still totals more than $2 million.

