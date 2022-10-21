RRHA: Over 400 families impacted after rent relief funds exhausted

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Rent Relief Program has exhausted all funding for rental assistance.

This means those that who missed the May deadline will not be able to get rent relief through this program.

The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority says this will impact more than 400 public housing families.

Those who are behind on their rent are urged to reach out to their property manager to explore additional resources.

