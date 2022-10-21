Healthcare Pros
RRHA: Over 400 families impacted after rent relief funds exhausted

Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority says over 400 families will be impacted.
Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority says over 400 families will be impacted.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 21, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Rent Relief Program has exhausted all funding for rental assistance.

This means those that who missed the May deadline will not be able to get rent relief through this program.

The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority says this will impact more than 400 public housing families.

Those who are behind on their rent are urged to reach out to their property manager to explore additional resources.

Greensville Schools warn of "One Chip Challenge"
Friday Forecast: Another cold start leads to a mild and sunny afternoon
