Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Remains found of woman reported missing from Patrick County in 2018

Sarah Hill, reported missing from Patrick County in 2018 and found in 2022 in NC
Sarah Hill, reported missing from Patrick County in 2018 and found in 2022 in NC(Stokes County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTFIELD, NC (WDBJ) - Remains found in North Carolina are confirmed to be those of a woman reported missing from Patrick County in 2018.

Sarah Ashley Hill’s body was found October 17 when the Surry County (NC) Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, executed a search warrant for 1791 Asbury Road in Westfield, North Carolina. The search was conducted to obtain information, evidence and any other leads related to the missing person investigation of Hill, according to the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office.

Surry County Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt said investigators from all three agencies assisted with the investigation and search. Detectives brought in specialized personnel to use heavy equipment to move dirt and terrain and stabilize a structure. That search led detectives to find Hill’s remains, according to Stokes County Sheriff Joey Lemons. The remains were found beneath the floor of a structure. An autopsy confirmed the identification.

In a statement from Stokes County, Sheriffs Lemons and Sheriff Hiatt said their “law enforcement families are keeping Ms. Hill’s family in their thoughts and prayers.”

An investigation is ongoing, with no information yet released about the cause of death.

Anyone with information regarding the death of Hill is asked to contact the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office and/or the Surry County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dorothy Clements, 30, has been charged with felony murder and child neglect after her...
Virginia mom charged with murder after 4-year-old eats THC gummies
Ramil Coley-Pettiford (left), Savonne Henderson (middle) and Mitchell Hudson, Jr. (right) were...
5 arrested, charged in connection to murder of Richmond 15-year-old
Midas will spray paint your converter every second Sunday of the month beginning in November.
Police cracking down on catalytic converter thefts with spray paint
Virginia State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are assisting in the...
Skeletal remains found in Hopewell
Police confirmed they found a 17-year-old's body in a trash can in Fairfield Court Wednesday...
Police continue to investigate after teen’s body found in trash can

Latest News

River City Collegiate Classic
Inaugural HBCU Invitational golf tournament tees off Oct. 23
Police and the school confirmed no students or staff were harmed in the incident.
Teen charged with murder in shooting near Westover Hills Elementary
The West End Mom: Kid-friendly Halloween activities
The West End Mom: Kid-friendly Halloween activities
(Source: MGN)
Youngkin announces restoration of rights for 800-plus formerly incarcerated Virginians