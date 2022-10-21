Officials: 12 hurt in Virginia apartment fire

HAMPTON, Va. - Fire officials in Virginia say 12 people, including eight firefighters, were injured when a fire broke out at an apartment complex.

News outlets report that Hampton fire officials say the fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. Friday on Marcella Road in Hampton.

Officials say the injuries were minor to moderate burns and a child among those injured was taken to Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters.

