Officials: 12 hurt in Virginia apartment fire

Fire officials say 12 people, including eight firefighters were injured after a fire broke out...
Fire officials say 12 people, including eight firefighters were injured after a fire broke out at a Hampton apartment complex on Friday morning.(Hampton VA Fire)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HAMPTON, Va. - Fire officials in Virginia say 12 people, including eight firefighters, were injured when a fire broke out at an apartment complex.

News outlets report that Hampton fire officials say the fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. Friday on Marcella Road in Hampton.

Officials say the injuries were minor to moderate burns and a child among those injured was taken to Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

