News to Know for Oct. 21: 5 arrested in murder of Richmond teen; COVID vaccines; One Chip Challenge

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for this Friday!

5 Arrested in Connection to Murder of Richmond 15-year-old

The family of Tynashia Humphrey is getting some sense of relief after police made additional arrests in her murder.

It’s been a little over a month since Tynashia was shot and killed on her way to a corner store near Gilpin Court.

Police arrested and charged five men - all under the age of 25 in the shooting.

Rarmil Coley-Pettiford and Savonne Henderson have both been charged with first-degree murder.

Mitchell Hudson has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Tyree Coley and Rashard Jackson have also been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Police haven’t shared whether or not the men charged have a set bond.

Police Investigate After Weapons Found at Several Schools

A Richmond student is in police custody after bringing a knife to school. It happened at Thomas Jefferson High School yesterday morning.

The school division says a school resource officer was able to take the knife away from the student before he entered the school.

That incident marks the third in just the last week, where students were found with weapons on school property.

On Wednesday afternoon, a student was found with a gun at L.C. Bird High School in Chesterfield.

On Tuesday, a student was stabbed by another student at Brookland Middle School in Henrico.

After the string of incidents - Chesterfield police is urging parents to pay more attention to what their kids are doing.

CDC Panel Recommends COVID Vaccine For Regular Immunization Schedule

FILE - Booster shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are displayed during a vaccine clinic in Townshend, Vt., on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. U.S. health officials say 4.4 million Americans have rolled up their sleeves for the updated COVID-19 booster shot. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted the count Thursday as public health experts bemoaned President Joe Biden’s recent remark that “the pandemic is over.” (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

A CDC committee voted to add the covid vaccine to the regular immunization schedule for children and adults.

The immunization schedule helps guide doctors in determining when to administer important vaccinations - including polio, measles, whooping cough, and tetanus.

It’s important to note the schedule is not a vaccine mandate.

States and local jurisdictions make their own rules about which vaccines are required for school attendance.

The decision now goes to the CDC where the agency is expected to sign off on it.

Gov. Youngkin Responds...

COVID-19 mandates should be in our rear view mirror. The decision to vaccinate a child against COVID-19 is for Virginia parents to make about what’s best for them and their family. We will not adhere to these @CDCgov mandates.



In Virginia, parents matter. — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) October 21, 2022

3 People Rushed to the Hospital After Car Crashes into USPS Mail Carrier

The mail carrier was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. (WWBT)

It happened off of Elkhart Road in north Chesterfield around 6 yesterday evening.

Police say an adult and a child were in the car. They were both taken to the hospital.

The person driving the mail carrier was taken to the hospital as well. All three are expected to be okay.

Strong Responses to Transgender Policies During Board of Education Meeting

Virginia’s model policies for transgender students brought a strong reaction from supporters and opponents during a Virginia Board of Education meeting.

Members of the board listened to speakers for over two hours. Many comments dealt with policies to determine how school systems deal with transgender students.

The new policy will require public school students to use bathrooms and join sports teams based on their biological sex, not gender identity.

Students will also be required to get their parents’ permission to change their names and preferred pronouns.

The policy is under a 30-day public comment period, which ends next week.

The Department of Education will determine what’s included in the final regulations.

Schools Warn of “One Chip Challenge”

Greensville County Public Schools is warning families about the dangers of the “One Chip Challenge.”

It involves eating a potato chip that has extremely hot spices on it.

In a letter, the division superintendent said while the challenge may sound harmless, it has sent middle and high-school-aged kids to the hospital due to the heat index of the chips.

Families are asked to talk with their children to make sure they understand the dangers of taking part in the trend.

How’s the Weather?

It will be sunny after a cold and frosty morning. Highs will be in the mid and upper 60s.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.