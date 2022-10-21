‘I love challenging myself’: Hanover teacher rides across U.S. during summer break

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A P.E. teacher in Hanover County had quite an adventure during this year’s summer break.

J. Keage, 29, decided to ride his bike - the “Smokey Elephant” - across the country on the TransAmerica Bike Trail.

The trail starts in Astoria, Oregon, and finishes in Yorktown Beach, Virginia. Keage rode the trail backward, though, starting in Virginia.

He wanted his bike wheels to touch both oceans, so he added an extra 80 miles to his journey by starting in Virginia Beach.

J. Keage started his journey across the U.S. at a beach in Virginia. (Photo via J. Keage)

Keage, who teaches at Rural Point Elementary School, says he did the 10-state, 4,300-mile, 50-day journey to challenge himself.

“I love challenging myself, seeing how resourceful I can be, just taking on big barriers and seeing how I can get over them,” he said. “And then just pushing my body. Seeing all the sights. Meeting new people. Just broadening my horizons.”

Keage is no stranger to long rides. Five years ago, he rode from Lisbon, Portugal to Istanbul, Turkey, totaling around 3,100 miles.

He says his next goal is to complete an Ironman, then try to bike across all the continents.

