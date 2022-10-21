Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Hopewell teens experience dangers of distracted driving through virtual exercises

Almost 24-hundred teens were killed in the U.S. and about 258,000 others were injured in car...
Almost 24-hundred teens were killed in the U.S. and about 258,000 others were injured in car crashes in 2019. That number is why Drive Smart Virginia stopped by Hopewell High School to show teens the dangers of distracted driving.(NBC12)
By A.J. Nwoko
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - DRIVE SMART Virginia, Hopewell Police Department and VCU traveled to Hopewell High School to educate sophomores students about the dangers of distracted driving using its drive smart simulator Wednesday.

This educational program included a virtual reality simulation installed into a full-size vehicle. Students wore a headset that simulated the dangers teens might experience once behind the wheel, all while being given commands by instructors.

“We’ll be giving them things that might distract them, like, for example, turning up the radio, reaching up and grabbing their cell phone to speak with a family member, or reaching the back seat to grab something,” said DRIVE SMART spokesperson Ben Bruce.

DRIVE SMART created the program years ago in response to the fact that car crashes are the leading cause of teen deaths in America.

“Just that split second is oftentimes enough for them to have a crash or to swerve off the road,” Bruce said.

All week the organization stopped by multiple school divisions across central Virginia.

“We had to think outside the box when creating this program,” said Janet Brooking, Executive Director of DRIVE SMART Virginia. “We wanted this to be an effective way to educate teens in a safe and engaging environment. Our participant surveys have shown the program is working, with 95% of teens surveyed saying they would recommend the program to their peers.”

About 300 students at Hopewell High School were also required to maneuver around pedestrians, avoid parked vehicles and obey traffic laws, all while wearing goggles that simulated impairment.

“I thought it was going to be easy, but it was actually a lot harder than I thought,” said Hopewell sophomore Gabriel Gore.

DRIVE SMART also partnered with Powhattan Sheriff Deputy Brad Hughes. Eight years ago, while responding to a traffic accident on Midlothian Turnpike, Hughes was pinned to his squad car by a distracted driver. He spent his time at the high school sharing his story with students.

“I’m coming in on a power chair. I’m coming in with no legs, and it makes them wonder what happened to myself,” Hughes said. “Unfortunately, I lost my right leg on the scene. Once I got to the hospital, they took my left leg from me.”

Hughes says his main goal in partnering with DRIVE SMART Virginia is to reach the minds of teens before they ever get their driver’s license so that they can keep themselves from being in his position or be the ones to cause it for someone else.

“The importance here is that everyone sees the reality,” Hughes said. “Just because you have that license doesn’t make you the expert.”

According to DRIVE SMART, tens of thousands of teens have participated in this program in the past eight years thanks to crucial grant funding from State Farm.

DRIVE SMART Virginia partners with local community groups such as trauma centers, law enforcement agencies, and victim advocates to expand the educational programming by bringing real-world stories to students.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dorothy Clements, 30, has been charged with felony murder and child neglect after her...
Virginia mom charged with murder after 4-year-old eats THC gummies
Ramil Coley-Pettiford (left), Savonne Henderson (middle) and Mitchell Hudson, Jr. (right) were...
5 arrested, charged in connection to murder of Richmond 15-year-old
Midas will spray paint your converter every second Sunday of the month beginning in November.
Police cracking down on catalytic converter thefts with spray paint
Virginia State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are assisting in the...
Skeletal remains found in Hopewell
Police confirmed they found a 17-year-old's body in a trash can in Fairfield Court Wednesday...
Police continue to investigate after teen’s body found in trash can

Latest News

move over law
‘ I thought I was dead’: Advocates raising awareness for move-over Law
Detectives determined three family members - Hill, the teen, and another family member -...
Teen charged with murder in shooting near Westover Hills Elementary
Officials also say 8 of the 12 injured were firefighters.
Officials: 12 hurt in Virginia apartment fire
Romano faces up to 20 years in prison on each charge when sentenced on Jan. 19, 2023.
Chesterfield man charged with attempting to steal from law firm trust account