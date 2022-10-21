Friday Forecast: Another cold start leads to a mild and sunny afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Cold mornings and mild afternoons through this weekend before we see above-normal temperatures return next week.

Friday: Sunny after a cold and frosty morning. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Highs in the mid and upper 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny to start with clouds increasing in the afternoon and evening. Lows near 40, highs near 70.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. A few showers are possible, mainly east of I-95 due to an offshore low-pressure system. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Monday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid-70s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny as a cold front moves offhshore. Lows in the low 50s, highs near 70.

