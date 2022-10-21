Community rallies around teen hurt in classroom explosion

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) -The community is rallying around the Dinwiddie teen injured in an explosion during a chemistry class.

Jey Bryant is recovering at VCU Medical Center, and several fundraisers are in the works to help his family with the mounting medical bills.

Bryant has been in the hospital for over a week after the explosion in the chemistry lab at Dinwiddie High School.

His friend Kevin, who works with him at Luca restaurant, recently paid a visit. He said it was hard to see his friend with so many injuries, suffering from 2nd degree burns to his face, neck, and hands.

“You couldn’t really see his face because of all of the burns, and you know I felt really bad for what happened,” said Kevin Broadnax.

Even though he wasn’t able to talk to him, Jey still seemed to be in good spirits.

“He was writing on his little notepad. He was able to write and talk to me. He was actually making jokes too, which was funny because that’s the type of person he is he always jokes and likes to make people laugh; he’s a lovable person,” explained Kevin.

The Dinwiddie community and beyond are now rallying behind Jey and his family.

Luca Restaurant and Morelia’s Mexican Restaurant, both in Prince George County, will be holding an all-day fundraiser Saturday, Oct. 29.

100% of the proceeds will be donated to Jey’s family to help with medical costs.

Luca Restaurant owner Louis Pedraza said Jey is like family to him and wants to do anything he can to help through this difficult time.

“Jey works for my company. To me, he’s more than an employee. To me, he’s like family,” said Pedraza. “He also is friends with my son. My son went to Dinwiddie High School, so they know each other. Probably a month ago, he was at the house watching basketball with my son, so everybody that works for my company, I consider them my family.”

As Jey continues to heal and undergo surgeries and treatment at VCU Medical Center, the restaurant hopes the money can offer some peace of mind to the family.

“The family is probably in a lot of pain, and you know it’s hard it’s hard when you’re a parent, and then you have your kids, and you don’t want anything to happen to them, and then it happens,” Pedraza stated.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.