Chesterfield man charged with attempting to steal from law firm trust account

A paralegal was also found to be distributing the money to the Chesterfield man
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield man was convicted on charges of conspiracy and wire fraud Thursday after he misused funds from a trust account from a law firm.

40-year-old Joshua Brian Romano owned various businesses that bought, rehabilitated and sold homes around Richmond. He funded this work through construction loans held in escrow in a Chesterfield County law firm trust account. Romano was only meant to use these loans to purchase and rehabilitate specific properties with the lender’s approval for each disbursement.

39-year-old Lindsey Epps Passmore, a paralegal at the law firm, disbursed $1.2 million of a lender’s funds held in trust for Romano’s projects directly to Romano without the lender’s approval or misled the lender about how the funds were to be used. The funds were then used outside what the lender agreed to finance. It is not clear how exactly they were used.

Romano faces up to 20 years in prison on each charge when sentenced on Jan. 19, 2023.

Passmore pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and is scheduled for sentencing on Nov. 17.

