Board of Education delays review of history, social sciences standards again

The Virginia Board of Education on Thursday accepted a request from Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration to delay the review of the state’s new history and social science standards until Nov. 17.

The board will also receive a proposal of the curriculum framework at the same meeting.

“Our commitment remains that we want all of Virginia and American history to be told,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow. “We want all students to be engaged in fact-based and inquiry-based instruction throughout their education in an age-appropriate way, and that’s what we want to ensure. So in some respects, I want to be really unapologetic about taking extra time with this because we want to get it right.”

In a Monday letter to the board, Balow said that since the September meeting when an earlier delay was discussed, new board members have raised concerns and questions about the roughly 400-page draft standards. Simultaneously, Virginia Department of Education staff have been reviewing the curriculum framework.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >>>

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy. (Virginia Mercury)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.