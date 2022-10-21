7 HBCU teams to tee off in River City Collegiate Classic

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Seven Historically Black Colleges and Universities from the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association are competing in the new River City Collegiate Classic golf tournament.

The event will take place Oct. 24-25 at the Belmont Golf Course and The Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course.

Virginia State University and Virginia Union University are among the schools competing in the 36-hole tournament.

“There is a long and rich tradition of the game of golf for students, alumni, and supporters of HBCUs; especially the HBCUs that will be participating in this historic inaugural event,” E. Lee Coble said in a CIAA news release.

Coble is the assistant athletic director for Student-Athletes Academic Support and head golf coach at VUU, and President of the CIAA Golf Coaches Association.

“This event is a breakthrough ‘first’ for CIAA collegiate golf. We are proud to be partners with those, along with us, who had the vision and commitment to bring the River City Collegiate Classic to life.”

Elizabeth City State University, Johnson C. Smith University, Livingstone College, Saint Augustine’s University, and Winston-Salem State University are the other schools competing.

The first round will be played The Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course on Oct. 24, the day after the Dominion Energy Charity Classic.

“We are proud to support the River City Collegiate Classic, the schools and student-athletes competing,” Phil Keister, general manager at The Country Club of Virginia, said in a news release. “We are excited for the collegiate competitors to play the James River Couse and experience the same CCV hospitality as the PGA TOUR Champions professionals do during the Dominion Energy Charity Classic.”

The final round on Oct. 25 will be at the recently renovated Belmont Golf Course.

Prior to the tournament, there will be an “Am-Am” on Oct. 23 where two amateurs will be paired with one of the collegiate competitors as well as a junior golfer from First Tee – Greater Richmond.

