1 dead, another severely injured in Richmond shooting

When police arrived they found two men who had been shot in the 1900 block of Q Street.
When police arrived they found two men who had been shot in the 1900 block of Q Street.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One man is dead, and another man is severely injured after a shooting Thursday night.

On Oct. 20, around 8:54 p.m., Richmond Police responded to the 1900 block of Q Street for the report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found two men who had been shot. One was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The second man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner will determine the man’s cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Detective J. Crewell at 804-646-5324 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

