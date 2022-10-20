Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Woman hit and killed while changing tire on the side of highway

FILE - The vehicle had a flat tire along Route 8, and the driver tried to change the tire.
FILE - The vehicle had a flat tire along Route 8, and the driver tried to change the tire.(Laura / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Jay Kenney and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASTON, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – A woman in Connecticut was killed Wednesday afternoon while trying to change a tire.

Troopers said 26-year-old Karina Marie Lopez’s vehicle had a flat tire around 3 p.m. along Route 8.

She pulled to the side of the highway and attempted to repair the damage when she was hit by another vehicle.

Authorities said Lopez was flown to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

There is no word if the other driver will face charges.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

36 year-old Timothy was arrested in Burleigh County after abducting two kids in Virginia
Police give new details after missing Hampton children found in North Dakota
Snow could be seen alongside the road on Wednesday morning in western Virginia.
October snow spotted in Virginia’s mountains
Henrico Police says one student is in critical condition.
‘My heart dropped’: Student in critical condition after stabbing at Henrico middle school
Police confirmed the body of a male was found around 2:30 this afternoon.
Police investigate after body found in Fairfield Court
Students were evacuated following an incident within a Dinwiddie High School chemistry...
Chemistry demonstration gone wrong caused Dinwiddie school fire

Latest News

Mission Tomorrow is presented by ChamberRVA in partnership with Junior Achievement of Central...
Event to help 8th graders explore career options adds session for parents
Tommy's Express is offering a haunted car was at its three locations in Richmond.
Haunted car wash coming to Richmond starting Oct. 21
Mindy Kammer pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree assault.
Woman pleads guilty to keeping toddler in bathtub of hot water, causing severe burns
Dorothy Clements, 30, has been charged with felony murder and child neglect after her...
Virginia mom charged with murder after 4-year-old eats THC gummies