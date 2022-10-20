VSU breaks record for new student enrollment

ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State University is breaking records - despite the continued decline of undergraduate enrollment across the nation.

VSU experienced the largest incoming class this fall in more than three decades. They welcomed more than 1,700 new students which is an increase of more than 550 new students fall of last year.

BREAKING RECORDS‼️ We are excited to share this is our second straight year of record-high enrollment numbers. The fall 2022-23 class was our largest class of new students in more than 30 years. pic.twitter.com/e1x8M1FmeD — Virginia State University (@VSU_1882) October 19, 2022

The increase is the single largest year-to-year increase in enrollment at VSU in over a decade.

