VSU breaks record for new student enrollment
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State University is breaking records - despite the continued decline of undergraduate enrollment across the nation.
VSU experienced the largest incoming class this fall in more than three decades. They welcomed more than 1,700 new students which is an increase of more than 550 new students fall of last year.
The increase is the single largest year-to-year increase in enrollment at VSU in over a decade.
