Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Vols fan celebrates too hard, tears ACL after Tennessee win over Alabama

An MRI confirmed a Vols fan tore his ACL while celebrating Tennessee’s winning field goal over Alabama. (Source: Matt Wheeler)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – A Volunteers fan celebrated a little too hard after Tennessee’s winning field goal over Alabama and tore his ACL.

Saturday, the Vols managed a 52-49 victory over the Tide in a last-second field goal. After the game, fans rushed the field, tearing up the turf and even taking the goalposts to the Tennessee River.

Matt Wheeler wasn’t at the game, but his celebrations ended in some damage of his own.

“It’s kind of like a knife being shoved in the side of your leg. Maybe a really sharp and intense pain and then I don’t know if it was the adrenaline or me being so happy, but I didn’t really feel it until I went to bed that night,” Wheeler described of the moment he tore his ACL.

Wheeler jumped in the air while watching the immediate aftermath of the historic game.

He sent a video to WVLT News and said an MRI confirmed the injury.

“I guess I’ll be more calm going forward unless they beat Georgia and then it’ll break the other one,” Wheeler joked.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

36 year-old Timothy was arrested in Burleigh County after abducting two kids in Virginia
Police give new details after missing Hampton children found in North Dakota
Snow could be seen alongside the road on Wednesday morning in western Virginia.
October snow spotted in Virginia’s mountains
Henrico Police says one student is in critical condition.
‘My heart dropped’: Student in critical condition after stabbing at Henrico middle school
Police confirmed the body of a male was found around 2:30 this afternoon.
Police investigate after body found in Fairfield Court
Students were evacuated following an incident within a Dinwiddie High School chemistry...
Chemistry demonstration gone wrong caused Dinwiddie school fire

Latest News

It’s been five days since 20-year-old Misrach Ewunetie went missing.
Search intensifies for missing college student
FILE - The vehicle had a flat tire along Route 8, and the driver tried to change the tire.
Woman hit and killed while changing tire on the side of highway
Mission Tomorrow is presented by ChamberRVA in partnership with Junior Achievement of Central...
Event to help 8th graders explore career options adds session for parents
Tommy's Express is offering a haunted car was at its three locations in Richmond.
Haunted car wash coming to Richmond starting Oct. 21
Mindy Kammer pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree assault.
Woman pleads guilty to keeping toddler in bathtub of hot water, causing severe burns