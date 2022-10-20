Thursday Forecast: Frosty this morning, sunny and mild this afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The growing season has already ended yesterday for most of the piedmont, freezing temperatures this morning may end the growing season for most of central Virginia.

Thursday: Morning frost or freeze likely. Sunny. Highs in the low-60s.

Friday: The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the upper 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with clouds increasing in the afternoon/evening. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 70s

Sunday: Partly Sunny, 20% Chance of rain with a better likelihood closer to the coast. Rain chances are low for now, we can’t rule out the possibility of a bit more rain if the offshore low-pressure system shifts its track. Lows in the upper 40s to near 50, highs in the upper 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny inland with a few more clouds at the coast. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds, a few showers are possible Tuesday night. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid-70s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low to mid-50s, highs in the low 70s.

