Thursday Forecast: Frosty this morning, sunny and mild this afternoon

A steady warm-up begins today and lasts through next week. Minimal rain chances Sunday, otherwise, we’re in a dry stretch.
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:57 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The growing season has already ended yesterday for most of the piedmont, freezing temperatures this morning may end the growing season for most of central Virginia.

Thursday: Morning frost or freeze likely. Sunny. Highs in the low-60s.

Friday: The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the upper 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with clouds increasing in the afternoon/evening. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 70s

Sunday: Partly Sunny, 20% Chance of rain with a better likelihood closer to the coast. Rain chances are low for now, we can’t rule out the possibility of a bit more rain if the offshore low-pressure system shifts its track. Lows in the upper 40s to near 50, highs in the upper 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny inland with a few more clouds at the coast. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds, a few showers are possible Tuesday night. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid-70s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low to mid-50s, highs in the low 70s.

