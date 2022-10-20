Suffolk Public Schools to give students clear backpacks to boost security

SUFFOLK, Va. (WWBT) - One Virginia school division is working to boost security at its schools.

WVEC reports, officials with Suffolk Public Schools are planning to hand out clear backpacks to students starting Monday.

According to King’s Fork High School, the clear bags will help staff ensure prohibited items aren’t brought to school, and make security checkpoints more efficient.

Students can get backpacks during their lunch break on a “volunteer basis,” according to officials.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.