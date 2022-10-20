Student found with knife on Richmond high school grounds

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A student was found with a knife at a high school in the city of Richmond on Thursday.

The school division says a student at Thomas Jefferson High School was in possession of the knife, and a school resource officer was able to take it away.

There’s currently no information on the age of the student who brought the knife to school.

This comes after a string of incidents at Central Virginia schools. On Wednesday afternoon, a student was found with a gun at L.C. Bird High School in Chesterfield.

“We take incidents of this nature very seriously,” Chesterfield County Public School said in a news release. “Please continue to remind students that weapons are not allowed on school property or in vehicles on school property.”

Earlier Thursday, a Richmond Public Schools spokesperson said that “extensive security measures are in place to help us maintain student and campus safety.”

“We encourage parents to speak to their children about the importance of school safety,” the school division said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

