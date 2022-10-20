School bus evacuated after candy wrapper fire on board

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - No one was hurt after a small fire led to the evacuation of a school bus in Roanoke Thursday afternoon.

The fire was started by students from James Madison Middle School, who ignited cologne, which caught a candy wrapper on fire, according to Roanoke City Public Schools.

The following robocall was sent to students’ families:

Good afternoon. This is an important call from Katt Duncan, principal of James Madison Middle School. I’m calling to make you aware that this afternoon your student’s bus, numbers 145 and 64, was evacuated after several students ignited cologne, which subsequently caught a candy wrapper on fire. There were no injuries, and the bus was not damaged. Roanoke Fire-EMS, Roanoke Police, and division and school administrators responded, and appropriate disciplinary actions will be taken.

We also ask families to talk with their child about the consequences of their actions. Inappropriate behavior will result in disciplinary actions and in the case of threats or potential property damage, may be punishable by law.

