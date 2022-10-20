Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

School bus evacuated after candy wrapper fire on board

Roanoke City School Bus Fire
Roanoke City School Bus Fire(Roanoke City Parents Group)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - No one was hurt after a small fire led to the evacuation of a school bus in Roanoke Thursday afternoon.

The fire was started by students from James Madison Middle School, who ignited cologne, which caught a candy wrapper on fire, according to Roanoke City Public Schools.

The following robocall was sent to students’ families:

Good afternoon. This is an important call from Katt Duncan, principal of James Madison Middle School. I’m calling to make you aware that this afternoon your student’s bus, numbers 145 and 64, was evacuated after several students ignited cologne, which subsequently caught a candy wrapper on fire. There were no injuries, and the bus was not damaged. Roanoke Fire-EMS, Roanoke Police, and division and school administrators responded, and appropriate disciplinary actions will be taken.

We also ask families to talk with their child about the consequences of their actions. Inappropriate behavior will result in disciplinary actions and in the case of threats or potential property damage, may be punishable by law.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dorothy Clements, 30, has been charged with felony murder and child neglect after her...
Virginia mom charged with murder after 4-year-old eats THC gummies
Midas will spray paint your converter every second Sunday of the month beginning in November.
Police cracking down on catalytic converter thefts with spray paint
Ramil Coley-Pettiford (left), Savonne Henderson (middle) and Mitchell Hudson, Jr. (right) were...
5 arrested, charged in connection to murder of Richmond 15-year-old
Police confirmed they found a 17-year-old's body in a trash can in Fairfield Court Wednesday...
Police continue to investigate after teen’s body found in trash can
Jermaine Knox was shot to death in front of his players in College Hill Tuesday night.
Youth football coach shot dead in front of players

Latest News

The Virginia Department of Education offices are in the James Monroe Building in Richmond.
Board of Education delays review of history, social sciences standards again
Additional arrests have been made in the murder of 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey.
News to Know for Oct. 21: 5 arrested in murder of Richmond teen; COVID vaccines; One Chip Challenge
Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority says over 400 families will be impacted.
RRHA: Over 400 families impacted after rent relief funds exhausted
Greensville Schools warn of "One Chip Challenge"
Greensville Schools warn of "One Chip Challenge"
Friday Forecast: Another cold start leads to a mild and sunny afternoon
Friday Forecast: Another cold start leads to a mild and sunny afternoon