Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Rise of COVID ‘Scrabble’ variants could bring winter surge

A student wears a mask in a classroom in this file photo. The rise of COVID "Scrabble variants"...
A student wears a mask in a classroom in this file photo. The rise of COVID "Scrabble variants" could cause a surge this winter.(Jill Carlson / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There’s a new batch of COVID-19 variants brewing, and some health experts say it could cause a surge this winter.

The strains are already increasing in cases in Europe and Singapore.

The co-director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital has dubbed these the “Scrabble variants” because they have letters like “Q” and “X” that would get big scores in the Scrabble board game.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says these so-called Scrabble variants are responsible for nearly a third of all the COVID-19 cases reported nationwide last week.

Study: COVID aging organs faster. (Source: KGO, Cleveland Clinic, Journal American Society Nephrology, Nature.com, Comanche County Memorial Hosp., DVIDS, CDC)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

36 year-old Timothy was arrested in Burleigh County after abducting two kids in Virginia
Police give new details after missing Hampton children found in North Dakota
Snow could be seen alongside the road on Wednesday morning in western Virginia.
October snow spotted in Virginia’s mountains
Henrico Police says one student is in critical condition.
‘My heart dropped’: Student in critical condition after stabbing at Henrico middle school
Police confirmed the body of a male was found around 2:30 this afternoon.
Police investigate after body found in Fairfield Court
Students were evacuated following an incident within a Dinwiddie High School chemistry...
Chemistry demonstration gone wrong caused Dinwiddie school fire

Latest News

A Texas woman said she answered the handcuffed twins' cry for help. (KTRK, DOORBELL CAM, PHOTOS...
GRAPHIC: Teens escape handcuffs, flee abusive home, official says
The principal at L.C. Bird High School says the gun was found at around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday...
Principal: Student found with gun at Chesterfield high school
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma State Department of Corrections shows...
Oklahoma to execute man for 2002 killing of infant daughter
The James Webb Telescope’s near-infrared camera captured the Pillars of Creation in a way...
NASA’s Webb Space Telescope takes jaw-dropping image of ‘Pillars of Creation’