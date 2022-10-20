Proposed trail looks to connect southside neighborhoods

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond leaders take a step forward on a Southside project 12 years in the making.

The James River Branch Trail would stretch between 49th Street and Hopkins Road, passing George Wythe High School and Southside Plaza.

The initial idea, proposed in 2010, looked to convert an abandoned CSX railroad corridor into a greenway for bicyclists and pedestrians.

According to city documents, plans stalled because of how much it cost to buy the property from CSX Transportation.

On Monday, the planning commission recommended that City Council approve an ordinance authorizing the sale, which includes 1.8 miles from Westover Hills Boulevard to Hopkins Road.

The total project is estimated to cost about $13 million. If approved, up $4.028 million from the state will be used to cover the land purchase. Funding for the design and construction of the trail would come from the American Rescue Plan Act, with the city setting aside $9 million over the next two years.

It goes before City Council on Monday, Nov. 14.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.