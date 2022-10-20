Principal: Student found with gun at Chesterfield high school

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A student was found with a gun at a Chesterfield high school Wednesday afternoon.

In an email to families, L.C. Bird High School’s principal Adrienne Blanton said at around 3:15 p.m., administrators received information that a student may have a weapon on school property.

After clearing the bus loop area, police were able to find a student with a handgun and magazine in their possession.

Also in the email, Blanton emphasized the importance of working with parents and the community to make schools safer.

“Parents, please help us reinforce this message … Even if a student were to bring something to school by mistake, they could face serious consequences that could include suspension, expulsion or time in the juvenile detention center,” Blanton said.

