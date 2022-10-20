News to Know for Oct. 20: Body found in Richmond; Dinwiddie High School fire update; Snow spotted in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for this Thursday!

Body Found After Shooting

It happened on North 23rd Street in Fairfield Court yesterday afternoon.

Once on the scene, police found a male who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this crime can contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Student Still in the Hospital After Dinwiddie High Fire

A Dinwiddie High School student is still in the hospital a week after a fire inside a chemistry classroom.

We’re learning that the experiment performed - is known as a “flammable liquid demonstration.”

Officials say the first attempt was successful, but the second attempt caused a flame jet reaction which is a burst, much like a small flame thrower.

The school division says this all happened as students watched without wearing any protective equipment.

That chemistry instructor has been placed on paid, administrative leave.

The school division says a long-term substitute is covering the class.

Law Enforcement Agencies Crack Down on Catalytic Converter Thefts

Catalytic converter thefts are reaching an all-time high in the metro area.

As of Monday, Richmond has close to 600 reports of theft so far this year. So far this year, areas like Chesterfield have had 304 converters stolen, Henrico has had 683 converters stolen and Hanover has had 60.

In an attempt to crack down on these thefts, law enforcement agencies are partnering up with Midas of Richmond with a simple solution by spray painting your car’s catalytic converter.

Police claim if a criminal is looking to harvest your catalytic converter for its valuable materials, it will likely turn them away when they look up at the paint.

On the second Sunday for the next three months, five Midas locations around Central Virginia will be working to paint your catalytic converter for free.

Snow Spotted in Virginia!

It was snowing in parts of Virginia yesterday.

VDOT cameras captured snowflakes dusting the side of Route 250 in the mountains of Highland County, about a mile east of the West Virginia border.

How’s the Weather?

There will be a morning frost or freeze likely. Then we will have mild temperatures this afternoon.

Highs will be in the low 60s.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.