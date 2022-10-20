Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

News to Know for Oct. 20: Body found in Richmond; Dinwiddie High School fire update; Snow spotted in Virginia

An investigation is underway after a body was found in Fairfield Court Wednesday afternoon.
An investigation is underway after a body was found in Fairfield Court Wednesday afternoon.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for this Thursday!

Body Found After Shooting

It happened on North 23rd Street in Fairfield Court yesterday afternoon.

Once on the scene, police found a male who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this crime can contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Student Still in the Hospital After Dinwiddie High Fire

A Dinwiddie High School student is still in the hospital a week after a fire inside a chemistry classroom.

We’re learning that the experiment performed - is known as a “flammable liquid demonstration.”

Officials say the first attempt was successful, but the second attempt caused a flame jet reaction which is a burst, much like a small flame thrower.

The school division says this all happened as students watched without wearing any protective equipment.

That chemistry instructor has been placed on paid, administrative leave.

The school division says a long-term substitute is covering the class.

Law Enforcement Agencies Crack Down on Catalytic Converter Thefts

Catalytic converter thefts are reaching an all-time high in the metro area.

As of Monday, Richmond has close to 600 reports of theft so far this year. So far this year, areas like Chesterfield have had 304 converters stolen, Henrico has had 683 converters stolen and Hanover has had 60.

In an attempt to crack down on these thefts, law enforcement agencies are partnering up with Midas of Richmond with a simple solution by spray painting your car’s catalytic converter.

Police claim if a criminal is looking to harvest your catalytic converter for its valuable materials, it will likely turn them away when they look up at the paint.

On the second Sunday for the next three months, five Midas locations around Central Virginia will be working to paint your catalytic converter for free.

Snow Spotted in Virginia!

It was snowing in parts of Virginia yesterday.

VDOT cameras captured snowflakes dusting the side of Route 250 in the mountains of Highland County, about a mile east of the West Virginia border.

How’s the Weather?

There will be a morning frost or freeze likely. Then we will have mild temperatures this afternoon.

Highs will be in the low 60s.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

36 year-old Timothy was arrested in Burleigh County after abducting two kids in Virginia
Police give new details after missing Hampton children found in North Dakota
Snow could be seen alongside the road on Wednesday morning in western Virginia.
October snow spotted in Virginia’s mountains
Henrico Police says one student is in critical condition.
‘My heart dropped’: Student in critical condition after stabbing at Henrico middle school
Police confirmed the body of a male was found around 2:30 this afternoon.
Police investigate after body found in Fairfield Court
A seventh grader is in police custody and facing multiple charges after stabbing inside a...
News to Know for Oct. 19: Brookland Middle School stabbing; Nestle cookie recall; First widespread frost of Autumn

Latest News

Thursday Forecast: Frosty this morning, sunny and mild this afternoon
Thursday Forecast: Frosty this morning, sunny and mild this afternoon
October snow spotted in Virginia
October snow spotted in Virginia
Midas will spray paint your converter every second Sunday of the month beginning in November.
Police cracking down on catalytic converter thefts with spray paint
So far this year, areas like Chesterfield have had 304 converters stolen, Henrico has had 683...
Law enforcement agencies crack down on catalytic converter thefts