Intersection on Monument Avenue raising safety concerns for residents

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The intersection of Monument Avenue and Thompson Street is raising safety concerns for local neighbors.

Alex South has been living at the corner of Monument Avenue and Thompson Street since 2015.

“I love living in this area. It’s very convenient. All of my neighbors are really nice, it’s lovely. The streets get cleaned first when it snows,” South said.

South says there’s one problem. The number of car wrecks.

“We will be hanging out watching TV and hear a large smash. We run out to the balcony to see it,” South said.

South often says she and her neighbors rush to help.

“I call 911 as my boyfriend runs down to help them out of the car, then I follow behind,” South said. “There’s another person who lives here who’s an EMT that we all tend to work together because accidents happen very frequently.”

Resident Micheal Andrews also says the neighborhood holds its breath each time a big crash happens.

“Every time there’s a crash, there’s a big meeting here with all of the residents that come and just watch, that cross their fingers and hope nothing serious has happened,” Andrews said.

According to Treds Data, the intersection saw nine crashes in 2019, three in 2020 and that number jumps to thirteen in 2021. So far, in 2022, there have been five crashes.

“My unfortunate fear every time I look out the window is that someone’s not going to be alive the next day,” Andrews said.

Neighbors say they’d like to see the city put more safety measures in place like lower speed limits, repainted street lines, more prominent traffic lights and traffic signs.

“Something can be done, I’m sure better, to make it more safe,” South said.

We reached out to Richmond Public Works for a statement, saying upgrades are underway. They plan to install overhead traffic lights to appear more visible to drivers.

These upgrades are set to be complete by the spring of 2023.

