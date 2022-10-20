How to find family-friendly fall activities in Central Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We have teamed up with the West End Mom, Megan Ariail, for some insider tips about where to go for the most fun this fall in Central Virginia.

We’ll start with homecoming season! Take advantage of homecoming parades.

It’s a low-stress activity on a Friday night. Be sure to check your local school’s website.

“And during these homecoming parades,” said Ariail, “it’s a wonderful way to watch your high school students. They get together with their clubs and organizations and each class, and they decorate a float to a theme. They ride down in front of the school, waving at the community and tossing free candy and other little kid-friendly items.”

Many schools, churches and community centers offer trunk-or-treat events.

“If you see a local church advertising a fall festival or trunk or treat, I would just show up because all of these churches are hosting these events free for the community because everyone’s excited to get out and spend time with the community,” said Ariail. “Take your kids and enjoy those free events. Especially now more than ever, when everything costs so much money.”

Another activity in the Richmond area is visiting farms.

“You know, we love farms so much because you get to learn about the environment,” said Ariail. “You get to learn about animals and you actually get to interact with them in person. And a lot of these farms, the farmers will be there and they’ll give you tidbits of information on how to take care of animals.”

The West End Mom says to pay attention to Tom Leonard’s fall events including free movie nights in the pumpkin patch on Fridays, plus free photo ops.

There’s also Garden Glow at Maymont’s Garden Glow, Octoberfest at Hardywood and a Pumpkin Fest in Scott’s Addition.

Of course, there’s apple picking. Fruit Hill Orchard in Palmyra is a smaller scale, and the Ariail says everything is really close. It’s also stroller accessible.

The Market at Greenlane in Somerset might be fun if you’d rather skip the “farm” part of the experience.

Then there’s Carter Mountain.

“We love Carter Mountain,” said Ariail. “The views from Carter’s Mountain are gorgeous. But if you’re going on a Saturday or Sunday, it is packed. Whereas if you visit somewhere like Fruit Hill, Orchard or Market at Greenlane, you’re going to have space to move and it’s just really relaxing. And you can experience that restorative natural feeling that it gives you.

