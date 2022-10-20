Healthcare Pros
Hopewell man sentenced in shooting death of 19-year-old found in Prince George parking lot

Dexter Driskell was sentenced to 8 years on a voluntary manslaughter charge on Thursday, Oct. 20.
Dexter Driskell was sentenced to 8 years on a voluntary manslaughter charge on Thursday, Oct. 20.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) -A Hopewell man was convicted in the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman who was found in a Prince Geoge County parking lot in August of last year.

Police were called shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, to the 12200 block of South Crater Road for a shooting.

At the scene, officers found a woman in the back of a parking lot who had been shot. The victim, identified as Taliyah Carey, 19, of Petersburg, died at the scene.

During the investigation, police learned that multiple shots were fired into a car that Carey was sitting in.

Later that day, around 2 p.m., detectives found and arrested Dexter Driskell, 28, of Hopewell, in connection to the incident.

According to court records, Driskell was sentenced to 8 years on a voluntary manslaughter charge on Thursday, Oct. 20.

