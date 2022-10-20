Haunted car wash coming to Richmond starting Oct. 21

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Get ready for some scary and sudsy fun in Richmond starting this Friday!

Tommy’s Express Car Wash will transform its three Richmond locations into a Tunnel of Terror:

3110 N Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Richmond, VA 23220

7048 Forest Hill Avenue, Richmond, VA 23225

10100 Hull Street, North Chesterfield, VA 23236

The haunted car wash is $25 per car and will be during the last two weekends of October from 6 -10 p.m.

