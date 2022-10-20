Haunted car wash coming to Richmond starting Oct. 21
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Get ready for some scary and sudsy fun in Richmond starting this Friday!
Tommy’s Express Car Wash will transform its three Richmond locations into a Tunnel of Terror:
- 3110 N Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Richmond, VA 23220
- 7048 Forest Hill Avenue, Richmond, VA 23225
- 10100 Hull Street, North Chesterfield, VA 23236
The haunted car wash is $25 per car and will be during the last two weekends of October from 6 -10 p.m.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.