Haunted car wash coming to Richmond starting Oct. 21

Tommy's Express is offering a haunted car was at its three locations in Richmond.
Tommy's Express is offering a haunted car was at its three locations in Richmond.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Get ready for some scary and sudsy fun in Richmond starting this Friday!

Tommy’s Express Car Wash will transform its three Richmond locations into a Tunnel of Terror:

  • 3110 N Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Richmond, VA 23220
  • 7048 Forest Hill Avenue, Richmond, VA 23225
  • 10100 Hull Street, North Chesterfield, VA 23236

The haunted car wash is $25 per car and will be during the last two weekends of October from 6 -10 p.m.

