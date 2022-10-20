Former Virginia Beach Navy sailor pleads guilty to killing man with dumbbell

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - A former Navy sailor in Virginia Beach accused of killing a man with a dumbbell has pleaded guilty.

WVEC reports that 41-year-old Jason Jablonski was initially charged with murder, and pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter for the death of 45-year-old Herbert Bryant.

The incident happened back in March when he got into a fight with Bryant and beat him with a dumbbell.

Police say he was on a “crack bender” at the time.

Jablonski will be sentenced in January of 2023.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.