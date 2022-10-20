Healthcare Pros
5 arrested, charged in connection to murder of Richmond 15-year-old

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond Police have charged five people for the murder of 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey, who was shot in Gilpin Court in September.

On Monday, Sept.12, around 7:27 p.m., officers were called to the 900 block of North 1st Street for the report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found Humphrey down and unresponsive on a sidewalk. She had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

‘This has to stop’:Family identifies 15-year-old girl killed in Gilpin Court shooting

“This was a senseless act of violence which resulted in the heartbreaking death of a young lady,” said Chief Gerald M. Smith. “We all have a role to play when it comes to stopping gun violence. We must act now to prevent more tragedies from ruining more lives and families.

Police have charged the following five in connection to Humphrey’s murder:

  • Rarmil Coley-Pettiford, 25, of Richmond, has been charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in a felony, discharge of a firearm in a public place and discharge of a gun from a moving vehicle.
  • Tyree Coley, 20, of Richmond, has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
  • Savonne Henderson, 23, of Henrico, has been charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, discharge of a firearm in a public place and discharge of a gun from a moving vehicle.
  • Mitchell Hudson, Jr., 20, of Richmond, has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
  • Rashard Jackson, 21, of Richmond, has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Additional charges are pending.

Anyone with further information about this homicide is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at (804)-646-0423 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

