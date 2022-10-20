Fall for All Festival celebrating River City student’s cultures

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -River City Middle School on Richmond’s southside is gearing up for its “Fall for All Festival.”

The festival will showcase the various cultures of middle school students at River City.

The school principal says more than 50 percent of the student population is Hispanic.

There will be music, games and student vendors.

“It’s really just all about bridging the community and bridging the different cultures, and what we’re calling it, instead of diversity that is in Southside, it really is the diversity that is Southside because Southside is such a diverse and eclectic community,” said Nicole Jones, Richmond School Board Member.

The free event is set for Saturday, Oct. 29, from noon until 4 p.m. at River City Middle School on

