Event to help 8th graders explore career options adds session for parents

Mission Tomorrow returns to Richmond Raceway on Oct. 26-27
Mission Tomorrow is presented by ChamberRVA in partnership with Junior Achievement of Central...
Mission Tomorrow is presented by ChamberRVA in partnership with Junior Achievement of Central Virginia.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mission Tomorrow - an event that helps eighth-graders in Central Virginia explore career options - has added a session to get parents involved this year.

From 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 26, parents can speak directly to industry representatives from more than 150 businesses at the event.

Brief presentations will be given at 5:45, 6:15, and 6:45 in the lobby at the Richmond Raceway Complex. Parents can click here to register.

Mission Tomorrow is presented by ChamberRVA in partnership with Junior Achievement of Central Virginia.

On Oct. 26 and 27, thousands of eighth graders will attend the interactive event to learn more about businesses in the area.

Students from Charles City, Chesterfield, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico, New Kent, Powhatan and Richmond will be participating.

“Eighth grade is such a critical year for students as they are deciding on coursework pathways for their high school years and beyond,” ChamberRVA says about the event on the Mission Tomorrow website.

Check out the video below for more information about the event:

